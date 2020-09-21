Landscape worker dies after falling into retention pond with equipment, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man has died Monday after falling in an Orange County retention pond with landscape equipment, deputies say.

Deputies pulled him out of the pond near Stonebrook Boulevard and South Alafaya Trail around 2 p.m., after getting the call about a missing landscaper. The sheriff’s office said crews also pulled out the landscape worker’s equipment.

The man was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances or foul play at this time but are still investigating the man’s death.

Deputies did not offer any other details.