UCF vs. ECU: How to watch, stream, listen

The University of Central Florida Knights will head to North Carolina to play against the East Carolina Pirates in the second game of the season at noon on Saturday.

UCF defeated Georgia Tech 49-21 in the first game of the season.

Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdowns in the game and Marlon Williams had two touchdowns with 154 receiving yards in the season opener.

This will be the first game of the season for ECU.

The Knights have won the last four conference openers.

ECU leads the all-time series at 10-8.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Dave Pasch, Mike Golic, Paul Carcaterra

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 27-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 77