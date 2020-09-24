Deputy uninjured after crash on Michigan Street in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County deputy involved in a crash Thursday afternoon was not injured and the driver of the other vehicle involved was found at fault, according to Orlando police.

The crash between an Orange County Sheriff’s Office patrol car and a red Honda happened at 3:23 p.m. near Michigan Street and Sunrise Court, Orlando police said.

The deputy was uninjured and the driver of the Honda suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Traffic was diverted through a private parking lot temporarily until the crash scene was cleared.

Police said the driver of the Honda was at fault. Authorities did not say what caused the crash.