Police: Woman knocked unconscious, severely injured during large brawl in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A woman was knocked unconscious during a large brawl in Daytona Beach and now, police say they’re trying to find the man responsible.

A friend of the victim’s said they were leaving a bar near Seabreeze Boulevard and Grandview Avenue around 2:50 a.m. Sept. 12 when they saw a large fight break out and they tried to run away, but they ended up getting caught in the mix, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

[TRENDING: Trump supporter hit girl in face, deputies say | This Central Fla. city is the best place to live | Were 3 Orlando cops poisoned?]

At some point, the victim was struck in the head by a 6 foot tall man with a goatee wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue jeans, records show. He’s believed to be between 30 and 40 years old.

Police said the culprit ran away after the victim fell to the ground. A friend of the victim’s chased the man down Grandview Avenue until he was picked up by someone in a white truck with a red interior, possibly a Nissan or Toyota, according to the report.

We need your help, #DaytonaBeach. In the early morning hours of September 12 (Saturday), a large fight broke out on... Posted by Daytona Beach Police Department on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The victim, who was unconscious when police arrived, was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for a head injury. Police said she was severely injured and remains hospitalized.

Surveillance video shows dozens of people were caught up in the altercation but it’s unclear what started the brawl.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Detective Troy Belden at 386-671-5246 or BeldenTroy@dbpd.us regarding Case 200015553.