Orange City pastor accused of possessing child pornography

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange City pastor was arrested at his home after authorities found child pornography there, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents said they learned that someone at 33-year-old Bryan Scott Carrejo’s Sandy Pine Drive home was offering to share child pornography online so they executed a search warrant and located files showing children as young as 8 years old.

Carrejo was arrested Wednesday on five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He’s being held without bond at the Volusia County Jail.

Since Carrejo is a pastor at Victory Chapel in Orange City, authorities are asking anyone who may have additional information about the case to call them at 407-245-0888.