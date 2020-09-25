78ºF

Fitzpatrick throws 2 TDs, rushes for 1 TD in Miami’s win against Jacksonville

Fitzpatrick was 18/20 for 160 yards and two touchdowns

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) throws a touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick was 18/20 for 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Miami’s quarterback did not turn the ball over once and also rushed for 38 yards, he also posted a rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins scored the first two touchdowns of the game and never looked back.

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II did not have the best night.

Minshew was 30/42 with one interception and he also lost a fumble.

The Jaguars were 3-10 on 3rd down and Miami was 7-13 on 3rd down.

Miami will play against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 4 and the Jaguars will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 4.

