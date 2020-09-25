Fitzpatrick throws 2 TDs, rushes for 1 TD in Miami’s win against Jacksonville

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns in the Miami Dolphins 31-13 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Fitzpatrick was 18/20 for 160 yards with two touchdowns.

Miami’s quarterback did not turn the ball over once and also rushed for 38 yards, he also posted a rushing touchdown.

The Dolphins scored the first two touchdowns of the game and never looked back.

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew II did not have the best night.

Minshew was 30/42 with one interception and he also lost a fumble.

The Jaguars were 3-10 on 3rd down and Miami was 7-13 on 3rd down.

Miami will play against the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 4 and the Jaguars will play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 4.