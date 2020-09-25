Man accused of assaulting Palm Bay officer, leading troopers on chase to Orlando

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Melbourne man is accused of assaulting a Palm Bay police officer then leading troopers and Brevard County deputies on a pursuit from Brevard County into Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP was called in on Wednesday night after Palm Bay police requested assistance reporting a suspect had assaulted one of their officers, according to the FHP report. Palm Bay police had stopped pursuing the SUV on Interstate 95 and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office picked up the pursuit on State Road 520 and were soon joined by FHP troopers.

Troopers continued to follow Casey Keith, 29, of Melbourne, on 520, who was traveling about 25 mph over the speed limit, eventually getting onto westbound State Road 50, the report shows. The SUV ran through a red light and nearly collided with a pickup truck at one point. Troopers said they followed the SUV onto Avalon park Boulevard where the vehicle continued speeding, eventually approaching State Road 408.

The SUV got back onto State Road 50, cutting across an intersection and driving the wrong way on Colonial Drive, running a red light, troopers said.

Troopers were about to use a maneuver to stop the SUV in the area of Pebble Beach when the SUV suddenly cut over and slowed to a stop. Keith got out of the vehicle and surrendered to troopers, the report shows.

Keith had multiple warrants for his arrest from Brevard County, according to the report. Troopers found baggies containing narcotics in the SUV as well as a large knife, according to the report.

Keith was arrested around 12:40 a.m. on State Road 50, according to the report. He is now facing a list of charges including aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers, drug possession charges, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon as well as moving traffic violations.