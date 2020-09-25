Orange County elementary school teacher dies

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County elementary teacher died Thursday, according to school officials.

In a message sent to parents Friday, officials said Digneris Cirilo-Vego, a second grade LaunchED@Home teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School in Orlando, passed away.

Cirilo-Vego’s cause of death has not been released.

Orange County Public Schools said Cirilo-Vego had been working from home and her last day on campus was August 18.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends as they go through this very difficult time,” the school principal said.

The message urged parents and guardians to openly discuss emotions and feelings with students affected by the teacher’s death.

Grief counselors will be available at the school and online to support students and staff, officials said.