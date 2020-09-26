Two 20-year-olds killed in crash on I-95, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Two 20-year-old men were killed Saturday in a car crash on I-95, troopers said.

The crash happened overnight Friday around 1 a.m. according to a report.

According to officials, the two men from Port Orange were driving north on I-95 when their car left the road and drove onto the shoulder.

Trooper said their car overturned and struck a tree.

Troopers said both men weren’t wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

One of the men died at the scene while the other died at a hospital, troopers said.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.