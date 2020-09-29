Biketoberfest to go on as planned in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Biketoberfest will go on as planned in Volusia County.

The county council agreed on Tuesday, it will issue permits to non-city businesses participating in the event, without restrictions.

County leaders will recommend safety guidelines, but will not enforce or fine establishments after Gov. Ron DeSantis moved Florida to phase three of the reopening plan.

Business owners can use permits for outdoor vendors, live events, and entertainment.

“Our back up, mask up, wash up campaign would be continuing. I think it would be maybe more important given that you may have higher capacities,” Volusia County Manager George Recktenwald said.

Sopotnick’s Cabbage Patch Bar is known for live music and entertainment during Biketoberfest and Bike Week.

The bar’s owner said off-camera he’s relieved to have live music and will be taking all CDC guidelines seriously. For the first time in years, he is canceling the infamous coleslaw wrestling.

Some residents agree with the county’s decision.

“It’s good for business. They need the money. I just may wander off when it happens. I might not be back until after Biketoberfest,” Guy Josenhans said.

“Most people that venture bars are adult enough to take their own precautions,” Cliff Palmer said.

The City of Ormond Beach already allowed permits to business owners after they submitted a COVID-19 safety plan to participate. The City of Daytona Beach will not be issuing special use permits. Mayor Derrick Henry told News 6 on Monday he believes it’s more important to follow all CDC guidelines as we’re still in a pandemic.

“Remember, because we have been safe. The safer we’ve been the more it has enabled us to open our economy,” Mayor Derrick Henry said.