Is your name Orlando? Here’s how you can fly to the City Beautiful for free

ORLANDO, Fla. – If your name has Orlando in it, you can visit the City Beautiful for free.

Frontier Airlines and Visit Orlando have teamed up to make it easier than ever for people who #LoveOrlando to visit one of the country’s favorite vacation destinations.

The collaborated promotion offers individuals with Orlando as their first or last name to fly for free to the city in October, including sale fares for everyone else to visit the Central Florida destination for as low as $39.

Free sounds great, but there are limitations.

People with the name Orlando will get a $250 travel voucher. Travelers will be expected to make up the difference if their trip costs more than $250. All flights will be to Orlando International Airport and must be between Oct. 13 through Oct. 20, according to Frontier’s promotion guidelines. Those who meet the above requirements and would like to travel during the eligible dates must complete an entry form at this link.

The entry period begins Tuesday and concludes at 11:59 p.m. MT on Oct. 5. Frontier airlines will then contact entrants to confirm eligibility and provide the flight voucher upon such confirmation.

If your name isn’t Orlando, you can still win a trip to the home of Walt Disney World.

Now through Oct. 5, Frontier is accepting entries for a one-of-a-kind prize package. The winning entry will get a four-night hotel stay at a Wyndham Orlando Resort International Drive plus paid activities at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Orlando, Icon Park and TopGolf Orlando and an Enterprise rental car. Here’s the link to enter.

For more information on Frontier’s scheduled trips to Orlando, click here.