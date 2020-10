COCOA, Fla. – Cocoa police are seeking the public’s help locating a 12-year-old boy who frequents areas in Cocoa and Melbourne.

Officers said Zymarion Hinson possibly ran away from a local youth intervention program.

Anyone who has information about Zymarion is asked to call Cocoa police at 321-639-7620 in reference to case No. 20-34656.