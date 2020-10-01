Morgan & Morgan hold educational seminar for Tangelo Park residents in Lockheed Martin lawsuit

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Law firm Morgan & Morgan held a virtual educational seminar on Wednesday evening to inform members of the Tangelo Park community about the firm’s lawsuit against Lockheed Martin.

Mike Morgan said members of the community may have been inhaling poisonous gases for decades.

In the lawsuit, it is alleged Lockheed Martin failed to properly dispose of chemicals that were mixed with groundwater and soil.

Mike Morgan said that Lockheed Martin disposed of the chemicals as gas, instead of disposing of them offsite.

“As we start to go out and the case became public, the different areas, the Orange going out 2 miles and then 3 miles as far as where the wind can go is kind of representative at this point of where we’ve received called,” Morgan said.

Morgan also said that residents would likely not have known they were exposed.

“When that chemical goes out when that’s spread out from the air stack, which we believe is at a lower level of about 20 feet off of the ground,” Morgan said.

Morgan & Morgan told members of this community they plan to go door-to-door, collecting medical information from residents.