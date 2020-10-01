WATCH LIVE: Seminole County officials provide COVID-19 update

Leaders in Seminole COunty are expected to hold a news conference Thursday to provide updates on the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[TRENDING: Central Florida Latina has world painted on her skin| Florida governor lets eviction moratorium expire | Bar asks veterans, service dogs to leave]

Speakers at Thursday’s news conference include:

Chairman Jay Zembower

Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson

Florida Department of Health in Seminole health officer Donna Walsh

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,628 new cases of coronavirus, beginning October with a new total of 709,144 cases since the virus was first detected in the state.

In Seminole County, 10 new cases brought the county’s running total to 9,107 since the pandemic first began.

In addition to the new cases, health officials also reported four new hospitalizations and two new deaths.

Seminole County continues to have a mask mandate in place.

On Monday, the county issued an executive order suspending fines and penalties for the mask mandate in accordance with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.