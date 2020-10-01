Trust Index: Will taping mail-in ballot envelopes void your vote?

Some Central Florida voters have brought up concerns with the envelopes used to submit their mail-in ballot.

According to the Volusia County Department of Elections, voters have had issues with the strips on the back of envelopes that need to be moistened and have asked if taping the envelope close will invalidating their ballot.

Volusia Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said placing tape on the back of the envelope to ensure a secure closure will in no way invalidate the voter’s ballot.

“Just as with any other mailing, tape can be used to securely close an envelope,” Lewis said. “The most important thing is your signature. You must remember to sign the envelope.”

Public voting records show the first glimpse at how many mail-in ballots are being counted before the November election. As of Thursday morning, 236,969 mail-in ballots had been received in Florida. A small fraction of the more than 5 million requested across the state.

Statistical totals are based on county reports last filed by the supervisor of elections for that county. Totals reflect only active registered voters.

Florida Mail In Ballot Total

In Central Florida, 31,250 ballots have been received according to the Florida Office of Elections. See a breakdown of each county below.

County Election Total Ballots Recieved Brevard 10866 - General 592 Flagler 10866 - General 301 Lake 10866 - General 3,699 Marion 10866 - General 4,670 Orange 10866 - General 459 Osceola 10866 - General 7,241 Polk 10866 - General 260 Seminole 10866 - General 285 Sumter 10866 - General 88 Volusia 10866 - General 13,682

The numbers above reflect only for ballots that have been received through Thursday.