Trust Index: Will taping mail-in ballot envelopes void your vote?

Some voters have trouble securing the envelope

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows Postal Service districts across the nation are missing the agencys own standards for on-time delivery as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mailbox in Omaha, Neb. Data obtained by The Associated Press shows Postal Service districts across the nation are missing the agencys own standards for on-time delivery as millions of Americans prepare to vote by mail. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Some Central Florida voters have brought up concerns with the envelopes used to submit their mail-in ballot.

According to the Volusia County Department of Elections, voters have had issues with the strips on the back of envelopes that need to be moistened and have asked if taping the envelope close will invalidating their ballot.

Volusia Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis said placing tape on the back of the envelope to ensure a secure closure will in no way invalidate the voter’s ballot.

“Just as with any other mailing, tape can be used to securely close an envelope,” Lewis said. “The most important thing is your signature. You must remember to sign the envelope.”

Public voting records show the first glimpse at how many mail-in ballots are being counted before the November election. As of Thursday morning, 236,969 mail-in ballots had been received in Florida. A small fraction of the more than 5 million requested across the state.

Statistical totals are based on county reports last filed by the supervisor of elections for that county. Totals reflect only active registered voters.

Florida Mail In Ballot Total
In Central Florida, 31,250 ballots have been received according to the Florida Office of Elections. See a breakdown of each county below.

CountyElectionTotal Ballots Recieved
Brevard10866 - General592
Flagler10866 - General301
Lake10866 - General3,699
Marion10866 - General4,670
Orange10866 - General459
Osceola10866 - General7,241
Polk10866 - General260
Seminole10866 - General285
Sumter10866 - General88
Volusia10866 - General13,682

The numbers above reflect only for ballots that have been received through Thursday.

