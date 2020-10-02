Teenage swimmer gets caught in rip current at Volusia County beach

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A teenage swimmer was rescued Friday afternoon after he got caught in a rip current in Daytona Beach Shores, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Officials said it was red flag conditions and the 17-year-old boy was swimming in an unguarded area at about noon when he started to struggle.

[TRENDING: Trump, first lady test positive for coronavirus | Racial slurs found in bathroom at Casselberry construction site| Spooky: Creepiest places in Florida]

He was rescued from the water but at that point he was unresponsive and needed to be taken to a hospital for treatment, a news release said.

As of 5 p.m., the boy was still receiving treatment. His condition is unknown.

For tips on how to stay safe when dealing with rip currents, click here.