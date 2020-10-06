‘Flawless’ 102-carat diamond sells for $15.7 million

An exceptionally rare 102-carat diamond made auction history Monday.

It’s the first gem of its quality to be sold without a reserve, meaning that it would have been sold regardless of the size of the highest bid.

The flawless diamond sold for $15.7 million.

[TRENDING: DeSantis to lift restaurant limits in Fla. | Here’s how to track your mail-in ballot | How can I tell difference between flu and COVID-19?]

Cut from a rough diamond discovered in Ontario, Canada, in 2018, it achieved top rankings in each of the “four Cs” -- cut, color, clarity and carat weight.

It has the highest grading for a white diamond, classified as “D color.”