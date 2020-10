VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Council voted 6-1 Tuesday to raise parking fines in unicorporated areas.

Leaders say they have received growing complaints from homeowners in beachside neighborhoods, with reports of cars packing side streets and illegally blocking driveways.

Fees will now be $35 with a $10 surcharge to help fund the county’s school crossing guard program.

The previous fine for drivers was $10.