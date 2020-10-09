Central Florida power crews head to Gulf Coast for Hurricane Delta

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – For the fourth time this year, Duke Energy sent crews to the Gulf Coast this time to help residents during Hurricane Delta.

Robert Thompson is one of the linemen with Duke Energy and left Friday morning. He had just gotten back from the panhandle a couple of weeks ago after Hurricane Sally left thousands without power.

“Last time we went up there it was pretty bad but like I said we do our best , we are safe, we get the lights back on, and come home just the way we left here,” Thompson said.

Spokesperson with Duke Energy said the company is actually sending 165 crews from all over the state to Louisiana.

Director of Operations, Glen Watson, who is also part of the group, said it’s been a very busy hurricane season but they are glad to be giving a helping hand.

“You think about what Louisiana is going through and you think about our 2004 storms and on how they rolled in , so we understand the challenges they have right now,” Watson said.

Florida Power and Light also sent dozens of crews to the Gulf Coast on Thursday. This is the fourth time the company deploys crews during the 2020 hurricane season.

“As Floridians with lessons learned from decades of storms, we believe this tried and true process of having boots on the ground before a storm hits is the fastest way to restoring power as soon as it is safe to do so,” FPL president and CEO Eric Silagy said.