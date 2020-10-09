One Daytona to host inaugural art festival, Brushes, Bites & Blues

One Daytona is ready to host its inaugural art festival, a welcoming sight to those who are bored of their daily routines and ready to return to some sort of normality amid the coronavirus.

Brushes, Bites & Blues will be an outdoor art festival held Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Of course, the state is still facing a rise in COVID-19 cases so the festival encourages attendees to maintain social distance and wear masks when indoors and when social distancing is not possible.

Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the facility.

“We are happy to host one of the only outdoor art festivals in the area this year and welcome the community to enjoy the weekend featuring artists from across the country,” said Lesa Kennedy, Gallery500 owner. “We believe Brushes, Bites & Blues will offer an exciting cultural experience for area residents and visitors.”

The festival is free and will feature about 90 fine artists and fine craft artisans.

The festival stage in Victory Circle will feature a DJ and live blues entertainment both days from Tanner Keegan and the Buddy Blues Band, Docs of Dixie.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with One Daytona on the inaugural Brushes, Bites & Blues event,” said Steve Farmer, executive vice president of Brown & Brown. “Brown & Brown remains committed to the arts in our community, and we look forward to helping showcase our local artists and musicians as well as those from around the country.”

The weekend’s festivities will include a student art exhibit with Volusia County Schools, an artist zone featuring ArtHaus and artists creating “live" art, a creative Kidszone with take-home art projects and a VIP patron area inside the Retreat at Victory Circle.

The festival offers Floridians a chance to get outside, enjoy some art and music while also being safe and staying healthy.