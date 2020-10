A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in an Ormond Beach crash on Saturday, according to the Ormond Beach Police Department.

Police said the motorcycle and 2002 white Kia crashed into each other in the 600 block of North Nova Road after the Kia attempted to make a left turn into an apartment complex, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.