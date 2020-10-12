Apple expected to launch new iPhone this week

Apple is expected to introduce a new line of iPhones on Tuesday, after weeks of delays due to the pandemic.

Multiple reports indicate Apple will unveil four new iPhones ranging in sizes up to 6.7 inches, which would be its largest screen yet.

The invitation to the virtual event uses the phrase “Hi, speed” which hints that the new models take advantage of emerging 5G wireless networks.

Only a fraction of smartphones sold so far in 2020 were fully equipped for 5G capabilities.

The launch could mean that Apple is joining the 5G revolution in a big way, although the high-speed networks are still being installed nationwide.

It’s estimated that 350 million of the 950 million iPhones in service worldwide could be due for an upgrade.

There’s no word yet on pricing for the new models being unveiled Tuesday.