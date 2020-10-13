3 men arrested after Kissimmee neighborhood party shooting

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men after gunfire erupted at a large party in Kissimmee.

Deputies received noise complaints early Sunday morning about a large party in the Windsor Hills subdivision. They pulled up to Gobi Drive around 1:23 a.m. and heard gunfire erupt in the area, according to a news release. Because of the large crowd and traffic, deputies parked their patrol vehicles and made their way to the home on foot.

A report from the sheriff’s office reads the deputies continued to hear rapid gunfire and saw a man carrying an AR-15 as they approached the home. They told the man to stop but he took off.

[TRENDING: Trump holds rally in Sanford | Mystery space object may be old rocket | NFL coach: Virus outbreak shows who the ‘whiners are’]

The black AR-15 was later found between two houses along with a loaded magazine, according to deputies. Law enforcement later found a car with three males who were described in a report as sweating and breathing heavily. Deputies said they had an AR15 and four handguns, noting one of the handguns had the serial number scratched off.

The men, identified as Jemeyo Watkins, Latrell Pace, and Demario Jackson were taken into custody on weapons charges unrelated to the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Evidence revealed seven homes with people and 10 vehicles had been shot Saturday night into early Sunday morning with around 60 casings from several weapons scattered across the area. Deputies later learned the shooting originally broke out on the 8000 block of Corcovado Drive after finding a flyer that advertised a party at that location.

Deputies continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information related to the case or other similar incidents is urged to contact OCSO at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Information leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, deputies said.