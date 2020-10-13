COVID-19 testing will continue at Volusia fairgrounds

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Coronavirus testing will continue at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, according to county officials.

County officials said the free testing at the Hester Building will now continue through Oct. 30.

The testing at the fairground was supposed to end on Oct. 15.

The extension was made possible after a decision from the Florida Division of Emergency Management, according to county officials.

The site operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A patient does not need to schedule an appointment, according to county officials.

Volusia officials said no symptoms are required to get a test.

Viral testing is available for kids five and older. Adults 18 and older are required to provide photo identification.