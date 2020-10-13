Feel the rhythm of Hispanic Heritage Month with this playlist

ORLANDO, Fla. – They say there’s no better way to learn about a culture than to immerse yourself in it -- so this Hispanic Heritage Month, feel the rhythm of the music that dominates in the Latin community.

News 6 carefully crafted a list of songs that blend together Latin party classics and Spanglish radio hits. You’ll be familiar with some tunes and likely be introduced to new ones. The playlist features Selena’s Tejano sounds, Gloria Estefan’s call for conga and a Pitbull party-starting classic. Of course, you’ll recognize tracks from legendary artists like Celia Cruz and Marc Anthony too.

Whether you’re a fan of traditional salsa, merengue, Caribbean dancehall or musica urbana -- there’s a song for everyone. You don’t need to be fluent in Spanish to enjoy this mix either.

Warning: Impulse to dance may intensify while listening to this playlist

How some songs made the cut:

Despacito by Luis Fonsi

Despacito ruled the radio waves in 2017, but that’s not the only reason why it earned a coveted spot on the playlist. Luis Fonsi grew up in Orange County and is a graduate from Dr. Phillips High School. His love for music was curated in Central Florida and his talent eventually helped him reach stardom. It’s only appropriate that he’d be featured for his Spanish-language global hit.

Estamos Bien by Bad Bunny

Though Bad Bunny is fluent in English, the Puerto Rican Spanish trap artist has managed to cross over into the English market without ever singing a verse in the language. His song MIA (Mine) featuring Canadian rapper Drake was the No. 1 song on Apple Music in 2018 in the U.S. and a dozen other countries. His song Estamos Bien -- We’re Good -- was another hit. So why was Bad Bunny featured twice? As an artist, he says he always tries to convey a message. He’s also consistently expressed love for Orlando, even mentioning The City Beautiful in a song or two.

Stand By Me by Prince Royce

A Spanglish twist to a familiar English hit, Dominican-American bachata star Prince Royce has made exclusive appearances in Central Florida. The award-winning Latin music idol kicked off Major League Soccer celebrations in Orlando in 2019, performing in a free concert. More recently, he was at ALTER EGO on Park Avenue in February promoting his new album with a meet-and-greet. His smooth tunes will make you swoon, but with his many appearances in Central Florida he gives you the opportunity to admire his looks in person.

