No. 10 Florida has 5 new COVID-19 cases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 10 Florida has five new COVID-19 cases.

The school reported its latest testing results Tuesday, four days before the Gators host defending national champion LSU.

Coach Dan Mullen praised the way his team has handled coronavirus protocols Monday, avoiding a major outbreak with the highly transmissible virus.

“If you look at what we’ve been able to do ... I think we’re a model of safety of what we’ve been doing during this time period,” Mullen said. “I’m really proud of how we’ve handled everything and how safe we’ve been with everything we’re doing and all the precautions we’ve had in place during this time.”

The team had 21 positive cases once players returned to campus in late May, but it has dealt with 16 positive cases since.

Team activities for the Gators are paused at the moment, according to school officials.

It is not known at this time if the Gators vs. Tigers game will be postponed or canceled.