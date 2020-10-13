Seminole State College free Rapid Skills program helps those found jobless during pandemic upgrade skills

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Those who have been furloughed or have lost their jobs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic now have a new and free way to boost their career skills.

Seminole State College is utilizing CARES Act funding for its Rapid Skills program. The program pays for tuition, fees and books for students and offers certifications in project management, public safety, graphic design, information technology and business.

“In about three and a half months, you can have a new career. That’s unheard of. And not only that, but if you’ve been impacted by COVID, it’s free, right down to your books,” said Dr. Cheryl Cicotti, Assistant Vice President School of Business, Health and Public Safety.

Cicotti says about 160 students are enrolled for the fall semester and the program can accommodate about 150 spots for the spring.

“Most of these courses are taught in a synchronistic mode which means you get on when you are able to get on. It’s not that you have to be in front of the computer at a certain time of day and that helps a lot, especially a lot of families. Or maybe they’re high risk and don’t want to leave their homes. This is another way they can get the education they need so as we open up more and more across our community, they’ll be prepared for a good job,” she said.

Registration begins in early November. To apply, visit Seminole State College online here.