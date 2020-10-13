ULA pushes back Delta IV Heavy launch planning date

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance says it’s adjusting its launch planning date for its next Delta IV Heavy liftoff, saying teams need more time to make sure systems will perform properly.

ULA extended its planning period to Oct. 23 to allow crews to perform additional analysis and data monitoring of ground systems. Once the analysis is complete, ULA will release a new launch date to send up a security payload.

We have adjusted the #DeltaIVHeavy #NROL44 launch planning date from 10/15 to 10/23 to allow our team to perform additional analysis and data monitoring of ground systems to ensure they continue to perform nominally. — ULA (@ulalaunch) October 13, 2020

The further precautions come as the last Delta IV Heavy launch attempt was scrubbed 7 seconds before liftoff on Oct. 1. ULA said its countdown sequencer detected an issue that triggered an abort.

Once all systems are sorted, the Delta IV Heavy is slated to launch from Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in its sixth attempt to complete the NROL-44 mission.