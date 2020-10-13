88ºF

ULA pushes back Delta IV Heavy launch planning date

Company cites need for additional analysis, time to monitor ground systems

After four scrubs, will Wednesday’s attempt be the one to successfully launch a national security payload on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy? Delays are always possible with rocket launches but the company’s next attempt will benefit from improved weather conditions.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance says it’s adjusting its launch planning date for its next Delta IV Heavy liftoff, saying teams need more time to make sure systems will perform properly.

ULA extended its planning period to Oct. 23 to allow crews to perform additional analysis and data monitoring of ground systems. Once the analysis is complete, ULA will release a new launch date to send up a security payload.

The further precautions come as the last Delta IV Heavy launch attempt was scrubbed 7 seconds before liftoff on Oct. 1. ULA said its countdown sequencer detected an issue that triggered an abort.

Once all systems are sorted, the Delta IV Heavy is slated to launch from Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in its sixth attempt to complete the NROL-44 mission.

