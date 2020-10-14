Dolphins vs. Jets: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Dolphins will host the New York Jets at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Dolphins are 2-3 and the Jets are 0-5.

Miami has won two of its last three games and the offense is starting to click.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown for 1,344 yards, seven touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and has also rushed for two touchdowns.

DeVante Parker has been the No. 1 target for the Dolphins. Parker has 26 catches, 329 yards, and one touchdown this year.

The Jets defense has given up 30 or more points in each of its last four games.

The offense has not looked good for New York this year, the Jets are 24-69 on 3rd down, and the team is 0-7 on 4th down.

What channel is the game on? CBS (The game will not be shown in the Orlando market)

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Sherree Burruss

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 9.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 47