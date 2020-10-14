‘Don’t let the dog bite me:’ K-9 helps track down man stealing from school, police say

SANFORD, Fla. – A 42-year-old man is being held in the Seminole County Jail after police say he broke into Goldsboro Elementary School Tuesday.

Sanford police were responding to an alarm that was set off on campus just before 2 a.m. Investigators said as they scanned the area, they noticed a door handle that seemed to be tampered with.

Officers went to clear the building when they saw a man run out of a back door and shut it behind him, an arrest report read.

A K-9 officer along with police started to chase after the man, giving him commands to stop and to lay on his stomach.

Eventually, the man identified as Eric Teague, of Sanford, complied while screaming, “Don’t let the dog bite me,” according to the Sanford Police Department. Teague was taken into custody and driven off the property.

A few officers stayed behind to inspect the rest of the building and found a clear container with a laptop, an extension box, a bag of charcoal and a drone. They locked up the school building and proceeded with the investigation.

Officers questioned Teague at which time he admitted to officers how he broke into the school and his intentions with the items found in the clear container, according to a report.

Authorities determined Teague was trying to steal a laptop valued at $600, an extension box worth $50, a bag of charcoal that runs at about $15 and a drone worth $700 -- the items amounting to more than $1,365.

Teague now faces larceny and burglary charges and is accused of trespassing.