UCF vs. Memphis: How to watch, stream, listen

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will play against the Memphis Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
UCF is 2-1 and Memphis is 1-1.
The Knights last played on Oct. 3 and Tulsa was able to defeat UCF 34-26.
UCF was the No. 11 team in the country going into the game against Tulsa, after the loss the Knights failed to make the Top 25 in the AP Poll.
Memphis is 1-13 against UCF.
What channel is the game on? ABC
How can you listen to the game? 740 AM
How to stream the game? ESPN.com
Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra
Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 75