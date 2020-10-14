UCF vs. Memphis: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Central Florida Knights will play against the Memphis Tigers at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

UCF is 2-1 and Memphis is 1-1.

The Knights last played on Oct. 3 and Tulsa was able to defeat UCF 34-26.

UCF was the No. 11 team in the country going into the game against Tulsa, after the loss the Knights failed to make the Top 25 in the AP Poll.

Memphis is 1-13 against UCF.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, Paul Carcaterra

Which team is favored to win the game? UCF is a 3.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 75