Your driver’s license could be on your phone next year

ORLANDO, Fla. – There will soon be a new option for drivers in the Sunshine State.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says it will offer mobile driver licenses in 2021.

The agency says it will offer licenses through an app on smartphones and tablets.

Officials say the mobile licenses will work the same way traditional licenses when it comes to verifying identity and driving status.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve fully supports the notion.

“It’s great to see Florida embracing technology, but I’d expect to see some changes to certain traffic laws in the near future,” Trooper Steve said. “Current law says drivers must physically present a driver’s license during a traffic stop, so the language of the law would have to adapt. I think this is a great idea for Florida residents, and I’m excited to see what comes of this.”

State leaders say the mobile licenses will also provide an extra layer of security since they are harder to counterfeit.