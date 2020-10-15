Adult and teen charged in fatal shooting in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An adult and a teen have been charged in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Daniel Ramos, according to Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey.

Sheriff Ivey said 16-year-old Luis Roberto Ramos-Figueroa of Rockledge and Martaz Demarcus Sugar, 19, of Cocoa was arrested on Wednesday.

Ramos-Figueroa is facing charges of:

First-degree felony murder with a firearm

robbery with a firearm

tampering with physical evidence

Sugar is facing charges of:

first-degree felony murder with a firearm

robbery with a firearm

Ivey said deputies responded to the Mission Bay Apartments in Rockledge on July 4 after a 911 came through to dispatch saying there was a dead person in a vehicle.

Deputies said investigators found the victim in the driver’s seat with a gunshot injury.

The Medical Examiner said the manner of death was a homicide.

Investigators said the victim posted on social media saying he was in possession of drugs and looking for potential buyers.

Deputies said the victim was known to carry large sums of cash and marijuana with him in his vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said the victim went to Mission Bay Apartments in the early hours of July 4 to sell marijuana to the 16-year-old.

Deputies said before the victim arrived, the teen and Sugar are accused of coming up with a plan to rob Ramos.

Ivey said Ramos-Figueroa entered the vehicle and sat in the back.

Investigators said while the teen and victim were having a conversation, Sugar approached the vehicle armed with a gun and demanding the drugs from the victim.

Deputies said a struggle ensued over the drugs and during the struggle the victim was shot and killed by Sugar.

Investigators said Ramos-Figueroa is accused of attempting to clean the vehicle and removing any evidence pointing toward himself and Sugar.

The teen is also accused of attempting to concealing the evidence by throwing the victim’s phone in a lake by the apartment complex, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators found the gun used in the shooting in a stolen vehicle Ramos-Figueroa was a passenger in on July 7.

Ivey said investigators also found digital evidence and other evidence during the recovery of the victim’s belongings that led Ramos-Figueroa and Sugar to the homicide.

Deputies said multiple witness statements implicated the teen and Sugar in planning or committing the homicide.

Ramos-Figueroa and Sugar are both in the Brevard County Jail on a bond of $500,000.

Ramos Figueroa will face a judge in adult criminal court, according to Ivey.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-8413.