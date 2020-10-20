For minorities, 2020 Election is reminder of sacrifices made to earn right to vote

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many people have fought for the right to have their voice heard in an election, and now, the 2020 Presidential candidates are fighting for the support of minority groups because they know that Latino, Hispanic and Black voters could be part of the key to winning Florida.

Sharon McWhite, who has already cast her ballot, has a big reason to push the importance of voting this year, especially, she for African Americans.

“If you’re African American and you look like me, people of color, you need to be at the polls,” said McWhite.

She said every election year is a sad reminder of the sacrifices made by her great uncle, Julius July Perry.

“He did everything right to educate people to get out and vote,” said Mcwhite.

Perry was lynched and killed by a White mob on Election Day in 1920 in what later became known as the Ocoee Massacre. In fact, as many as 50 black men were killed.

“It hurts me to the core of my heart to know that we have polling places that are empty in our African American neighborhoods,” McWhite said.

We didn’t see long lines outside the Amway Center in Orlando for early voting.

Meanwhile, the Orange County NAACP has been also pushing black people especially to vote.

“If it’s no more than just an act of symbolism, vote for the sacrifices that were made,” said Beveryle Neal.

President Neal said she protested and fought as a girl for the right for blacks to be able to vote. She told News 6 she supports the recent protests after George Floyd was killed, but also said, “It’s not only pushing the issues, you’ve got to push the vote.”

There are plenty of events planned this weekend at the Amway Center to encourage more blacks and minorities to get out and early vote.