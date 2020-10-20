Meet the panelists for the Real Talk: The Power of the Minority Vote town hall

ORLANDO, Fla. – Before citizens cast their votes on Election Day, it’s important to note that for certain groups, that process isn’t as easy.

Even still, minority voters should feel galvanized this November knowing that their percentage of the electorate is growing and growing, giving them even more power to help determine the outcome of a particular race.

To highlight that strength and potential, News 6 is hosting the Real Talk: The Power of the Minority Vote town hall on Oct. 21 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

We’ve gathered a panel of experts, who you can read about below, to weigh in on the discussion and provide their expertise.

Once you’ve gotten to know a little more about them, use the form at the bottom of this story to submit your questions. Be sure to go to ClickOrlando.com/RealTalk on Oct. 21 to watch the chat and see your question answered.

Beverlye C. Neal, president of the Orange County Branch NAACP

Beverlye C. Neal (Courtesy)

Beverlye C. Neal first got involved in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as a child and now over the years, she’s risen through the ranks and served in many roles within the organization before being named to her current position as president of the NAACP’s Orange County branch. She moved to Washington, D.C. after being involved in the campaign to elect Rev. Jesse Jackson in 1984 then moved back to Florida in 2000 to help with the general election that year. She’s been in the Sunshine State since then and has since served as the first executive director for the Florida State Conference NAACP, the first vice president of the Orange County Branch NAACP and the founder of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Orlando Chapter.

Eric LeBron, UCF student and first-time voter

Eric LeBron (Courtesy)

Eric LeBron is a 20-year-old student at the University of Central Florida studying philosophy and psychology who will vote for the first time during the general election. He volunteers to help promote causes related to immigration, homelessness and sexual and mental health. He’s also a canvasser for the Hispanic Federation and in that role he works to promote civic engagement among Latin communities. He describes himself as a person of faith and a student leader on campus who’s focused on issues related to access to public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and the LGBTQ+ community this election season.

Susan Scatliffe, customer relations manager for the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office

Susan Scatliffe (Courtesy)

Susan Scatliffe has worked at the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office for more than 20 years and currently serves as the customer relations manager.

Dr. Kenicia Wright, assistant professor for UCF’s School of Politics, Security and International Affairs

Dr. Kenicia Wright (Courtesy)

Dr. Kenicia Wright has been an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida’s School of Politics, Security and International Affairs since 2018. Her focus is on public policy, the interplay of race, gender and political representation and the factors that contribute to the electoral success of traditionally underrepresented groups. Her publications include “When Social Capital Becomes Political Capital: Understanding the Social Contexts of Minority Candidates' Electoral Success” and “Minority Public Administrators: Managing Organizational Demands While Acting as an Advocate.” She earned her doctorate from the University of Houston.