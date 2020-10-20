Long lines form in Orange County for second day of early voting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The second day of early voting saw long lines at some of Orange County’s busiest early voting locations.

After the numbers were released from day one of early voting, News 6 wanted to compare some of the totals to the 2016 General Election.

So what do the numbers show and which Election saw a higher turnout on day one of early voting?

Early voting totals for day one in 2016, were higher at some of the busiest early voting sites when compared to this year.

2020 General Election:

Orange County Supervisor of Elections - 1,565

Southwest Branch Library - 1,170

Apopka Community Center - 1,155

Alafaya Branch Library - 1,016

2016 General Election:

Orange County Supervisor of Elections - 1,652

Southwest Branch Library - 1,695

Apopka Community Center - 1,347

Alafaya Branch Library - 1,645

News 6 spoke with voters who were out at the Alafaya Branch Library today.

“I’m thinking that people want to vote early because they don’t know what it’s going to be like on Election Day, so they’re anxious to get their vote in,” Joan Campbell said.

Orange County has 20 early voting locations.

The early voting sites are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., until Nov. 1.