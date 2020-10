ORLANDO, Fla. – If you want to wish upon a falling star, this could be your best chance

The annual Orionid meteor shower will soon reach its peak, with 20-30 shooting stars per hour by early Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

The moon will set before midnight Tuesday, providing the darkness necessary to get a a good view of the meteors.

Halley’s Comet produces the long trail of dust and ice that makes up this meteor shower.