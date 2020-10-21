Florida establishes incentive program for recalled airbags for certain Honda and Acura cars

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants to make sure Honda and Acura drivers are not traveling with dangerous airbags.

Moody said a multimillion-dollar resolution with Honda resulted in added safeguards put in place by Honda will prevent airbag safety risks in the future.

Around 52,000 people in Florida will be able to participate in the incentive program, according to Moody.

The attorney general said Honda and Acura owners of the Alpha Population vehicles are at an increased risk of catastrophic failure should the defective airbag not deploy.

A Florida driver with a registered vehicle in the program should get a letter in the mail from the attorney generals office in the next few weeks, according to Moody.

Moody said the letter will have a preloaded debit card to be activated once the repairs to the airbags are complete. The card value will range from $50 to $150, according to Moody.

Anyone who wants to see if their vehicle is part of the program can call 1(888)-234-2138 or go to safercar.gov.