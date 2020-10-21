83ºF

Orange County Mayor and Congresswoman Val Demings attend early voting

The duo is urging residents to go out and vote

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., asks questions during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on proposed changes to police practices and accountability on Capitol Hill in Washington. Demings is among the women Joe Biden is considering for his vice presidential running mate. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File) (The Hill)

ORLANDO, Fla. – One the third day of early voting, Congresswoman Val Demings and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings joined other voters at the Amway Center on Wednesday.

The two were able to cast their ballot and are encouraging residents in Orange County to do the same despite the pandemic.

They explained residents have several options besides voting in person, like voting by mail or dropping off their ballot at a voting location.

“We didn’t expect to still be in the middle of a pandemic in November or during this time but we are and so the more alternatives voters have, the better,” Congresswoman Val Demings said.

Mayor Jerry Demings described his voting experience inside the Amway Center and said things went smoothly and safely.

“When you go into the polling booth, between each voter that votes, that polling booth is re-sanitized,” Demings said.

First day of early voting kicked off on Monday with 20 voting locations opening in Orange County.

“We were given the opportunity to take the pen which we would complete the ballot and all of those pens are being sanitized before you touch that pen,” Demings said.

The mayor said so far there hasn’t been any problems at the polls and he’s hoping it stays that way.

“I am not aware of any problems that they’ve had at any of those sites where law enforcement had to be called or any of that so people are expressing their first amendment rights,” Demings explained.

The mayor explained so far the majority of Orange County voters have voted by mail.

