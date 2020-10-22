2 people rushed to hospital after shooting in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Marion County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

[TRENDING: US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election| Woman on Delta flight punches attendant over mask | Disneyland blasts state’s guidance over closure]

The Marion County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened in the area of 77th Loop and 22nd Terrace.

This area is five miles south of Highway 329 and two miles east of U.S. 301.

Investigators said they believe this is an isolated incident.

Deputies said there is no apparent threat to the community.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.