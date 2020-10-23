Baby in critical but stable condition after pregnant mother killed in shooting, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A pregnant woman who was shot in Orlando on Oct. 13 has passed away and her baby is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

[TRENDING: Iran behind ‘Vote Trump or else’ emails | CDC redefines close contact | 2-headed snake found at Fla. home]

Orlando police said Christiana Forward was approximately 6 months pregnant when she was a victim of the shooting at Ohio Avenue and Orange Center Boulevard.

Police said her baby was delivered, the baby is in critical but stable condition.

Officers said they are still investigating the motive of the shooting.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 321-235-5300.