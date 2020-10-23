82ºF

Deputies search for missing 13-year-old Flagler County boy

Xandar Garrett reported missing from Palm Coast

Xandar Garrett.
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that deputies are looking for Xandar Garrett, who is missing from the “F” section of Palm Coast.

Xandar is a white boy, about 5 feet tall, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with sharks on it, gray gym shorts and white and red Air Jordan slides.

No other details have been released.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call FCSO at 386-313-4911.

