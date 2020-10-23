Flagler deputies search for missing 30-year-old man

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County deputies are searching for a 30-year-old man who has been missing since Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tweeted a photo of Jamal Bell on Friday, saying he was last seen leaving Empire Lane in Palm Coast around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
At the time, Bell, who stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and has brown eyes and black hair, was wearing a green sweater, dark jeans and black dress shoes, deputies said.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911.
Jamal Bell is a 30-year-old black male who left Empire Ln in Palm Coast around 8:30am on 10/22/20. He is 6'4, brown eyes, black hair, 250 lbs, wearing a green sweater, dark jeans and black dress shoes. Call FCSO at 386-313-4911 with any information. Case No. 2020-98844. pic.twitter.com/dJHNMzQfO8— FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) October 23, 2020