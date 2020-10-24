Presidential campaigns to crisscross Florida over weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – President Donald Trump kicked off a weekend full of campaigning across Florida as both sides try to lock in votes ahead of Election Day.

“It’s great to be with you and back at The Villages. I like The Villages,” Trump said at a campaign stop in Marion County on Friday. “We’re going to win the state of Florida. We’re going to win four more years in the White House.”

“The clock is ticking. Only about 10 days to go, and it seems like this campaign has been going on for four years now,” said News 6 Political Analyst, who’s also a history instructor at the University of Central Florida.

Clark points to this weekend’s campaign schedule as proof that Florida is a battleground for the presidency.

While democrat Joe Biden campaigned in Delaware on Friday, former President Barack Obama will campaign for him in Miami on Saturday, just as he did in Philadelphia earlier this week.

Also on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence will appear at the airport in Lakeland to campaign for Trump, while Trump casts his vote in the election in West Palm Beach.

In Orlando, Amway Center will not only host early voting, but it will also be the site of several Get Out The Vote events, including one organized by the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, which is urging all qualified former felons to vote.

“The road to the White House goes right down I-4. There’s no question about that,” said Clark. “A Republican has not won the presidency without carrying Florida since 1924.”