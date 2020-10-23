Vice President Mike Pence set to speak at Lakeland rally

LAKELAND, Fla. – Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Central Florida on Saturday to speak at a Make America Great Again rally in Lakeland.

The vice president is set to take the stage at 3:30 p.m. at the Lakeland International Airport. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

After that rally, he’ll head north to speak at that Tallahassee International Airport at 6:30 p.m.

The vice presidential visit comes one day after President Donald Trump’s speaking event in The Villages on Friday.

Pence was just recently in the area on Oct. 10 when he held back-to-back rallies at Central Christian University in Orlando and in The Villages, trying to inspire residents to vote to reelect him and Trump.

Florida is a key battleground state and could help determine who is named the next candidate, so Trump’s camp and former Vice President Joe Biden are both trying their best to appeal to Sunshine State voters between now and Nov. 3.