President Trump to campaign in Central Florida Friday

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – President Donald Trump will campaign at The Villages on Friday.

The campaign will be at 4:30 p.m. at The Villages Polo Club on Buena Vista Boulevard.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Florida Reps. Daniel Webster, Kat Kammack, and Michael Waltz will also speak at the event.

Trump campaigned in Florida this past Friday, hosting a rally in Ocala.

Presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden had a campaign event in Orlando two weeks ago. Campaign events were also held in Sarasota and Jacksonville.

Jill Biden had a campaign event Joe Biden at Lake Mary last week.

The candidate who has won Florida has won the last six presidential elections.