Atlas V rocket launch scheduled in Florida for Election Day

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The same day Americans head to the polls to elect a president, ULA will launch a rocket into space.

ULA tweeted Monday that it will attempt to launch an Atlas V rocket Nov. 3 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

[SPACE NEWS: When is next rocket launch from Florida?]

The launch window opens at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:10 p.m.

The rocket will carry the NROL101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.