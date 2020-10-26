Atlas V rocket launch scheduled in Florida for Election Day

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The same day Americans head to the polls to elect a president, ULA will launch a rocket into space.
ULA tweeted Monday that it will attempt to launch an Atlas V rocket Nov. 3 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
The launch window opens at 5:30 p.m. and runs until 8:10 p.m.
The rocket will carry the NROL101 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office.
The Atlas V will launch from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.