NASA flying telescope discovers water on sunlit surface of moon

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

NASA on Monday announced “fascinating” news, saying the agency’s SOFIA telescope has confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the moon.

“We confirmed water on the sunlit surface of the Moon for the 1st time using @SOFIAtelescope,” NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted. “We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is key for our #Artemis exploration plans.”

Earlier, NASA tweeted, “Happy Monday, skygazers! We’re heading into the week with some fascinating news from @SOFIAtelescope about our brilliant beautiful Moon!”

