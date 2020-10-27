Community members, first responders salute Ocala Police chief during escort to funeral home

OCALA, Fla. – It was an emotional moment Tuesday outside the Ocala Police Headquarters as officers and bystanders saluted Chief Greg Graham during a procession.

Graham’s body was moved from the medical examiner’s office in Leesburg to an Ocala funeral home.

The chief died on Sunday morning after his Cessna plane crashed in a rural area near Dunnellon.

Larry Range lives in Ocala and said he knew the chief and wanted to say goodbye one last time.

“To know him like I knew him and hear what happened it was kind of devastating but I’m just here to pay my respects to him,” Range said.

Other first responders, including Graham’s family members, attended Tuesday’s procession along with employees from the police department.

“So this was more than just our leader passing by he was a friend and a family member so a lot of heavy emotions,” Corie Byrd, spokesperson for Ocala Police said.

A funeral is tentatively set for Graham on Friday. Byrd said at least 2,000 police officers are expected to attend.