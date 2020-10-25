Ocala police chief killed in Marion County plane crash

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police Chief Greg Graham died Sunday morning in a plane crash, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 9700 block of Southwest 140th Avenue near Dunnellon. The crash happened near the Marion County Airport.

Graham has led the police department since 2012 but his career with the department dates back to the 1980s.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials said the plane was Graham’s personal aircraft and he was the only person on board the single-engine plane. The Ocala Star-Banner reports Graham recently obtained his pilot’s license.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update Sunday evening about the fatal plane crash.

Condolences for Graham’s family and law enforcement family alike began pouring on Sunday afternoon following the tragic news.

“Our prayers go out to the Graham family and friends and those at the Ocala Police Department on the tragic lost of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham in a small plane crash this morning,” Marion County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post.

The crash is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.